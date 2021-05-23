Left Menu

At 3,794, Guj COVID-19 cases lowest after April 7

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:47 IST
At 3,794, Guj COVID-19 cases lowest after April 7
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Sunday reported 3,794 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day additions after April 7 while 8,734 patients recovered, the state health department said. At 53, Gujarat reported the lowest number of COVID-19 fatalities in a day after April 11, taking the toll to 9,576.

With the new additions, the caseload in Gujarat reached 7,88,470 while the count of recoveries so far rose to 7,03,760, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 89.26 per cent while the number of active cases is 75,134, it said.

At 569, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the day in the state, followed by 499 in Vadodara, 445 in Surat, 303 in Rajkot, 156 in Jamnagar, 134 in Junagadh, 76 in Gandhinagar etc. Among 53 fatalities, Ahmedabad and Surat reported seven fatalities each, followed by five each in Vadodara and Jamnagar. Four patients died in Rajkot, two in Junagadh among others, the department said. A total of 1,53,83,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in Gujarat with 39,08,225 people receiving the second dose of the vaccine as well, it said, adding a total of 6,83,843 beneficiaries in the age band of 18-44 years have so far received vaccine doses. On Sunday, 1,68,248 doses were administered. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,88,470, new cases 3,794, death toll 9,576, discharged 7,03,760, active cases 75,134, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021