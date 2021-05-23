CID SI dies of COVID-19, six HP cops succumb to virus so far
One more Himachal Pradesh police personnel died of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. Sub-Inspector Dhani Ram, 54, posted at Himachal Pradeshs CID sub-unit Pandoh, succumbed to the infection on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Mandis Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, the official spokesperson said.HP Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and all ranks of the department deeply mourned the SIs demise, the spokesperson added.
One more Himachal Pradesh police personnel died of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. Sub-Inspector Dhani Ram, 54, posted at Himachal Pradesh's CID sub-unit Pandoh, succumbed to the infection on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Mandi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, the official spokesperson said.
HP Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and all ranks of the department “deeply mourned the SI's demise”, the spokesperson added. With this, the number of HP police personnel dying of COVID-19 has risen to six.
Four HP police personnel including a woman cop succumbed to the virus during the first wave, while two died during the ongoing second wave.
