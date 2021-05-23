Left Menu

CID SI dies of COVID-19, six HP cops succumb to virus so far

One more Himachal Pradesh police personnel died of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. Sub-Inspector Dhani Ram, 54, posted at Himachal Pradeshs CID sub-unit Pandoh, succumbed to the infection on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Mandis Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, the official spokesperson said.HP Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and all ranks of the department deeply mourned the SIs demise, the spokesperson added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:49 IST
CID SI dies of COVID-19, six HP cops succumb to virus so far
  • Country:
  • India

One more Himachal Pradesh police personnel died of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. Sub-Inspector Dhani Ram, 54, posted at Himachal Pradesh's CID sub-unit Pandoh, succumbed to the infection on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Mandi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, the official spokesperson said.

HP Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and all ranks of the department “deeply mourned the SI's demise”, the spokesperson added. With this, the number of HP police personnel dying of COVID-19 has risen to six.

Four HP police personnel including a woman cop succumbed to the virus during the first wave, while two died during the ongoing second wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021