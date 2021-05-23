COVID-19: Punjab sees 172 more fatalities, 5,094 fresh cases

With 172 more Covid-related fatalities, the toll in Punjab reached 13,281, while 5,094 fresh cases took the tally to 5,38,994 in the state on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

The active cases have declined to 57,505 from 61,203 on Saturday, it said.

Advertisement

The number of recoveries -- 8,527 -- in a single day were more than the 5,094 daily cases, according to the bulletin.

The fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours included 20 from Ludhiana, 19 from Patiala, 18 from Bathinda, 16 each from Sangrur and Mohali and 15 from Amritsar, it said.

Continuing to register the highest daily cases in the state, the number for Ludhiana on Sunday stood at 597. It was 459 in Jalandhar, 454 in Mohali and 436 in Fazilka.

The state's positivity rate marginally dropped from 6.60 per cent on Saturday to 6.18, the bulletin stated.

With 8,527 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 4,68,208, it said.

There are 386 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 1,024 other critical patients and 7,154 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said 87,19,503 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Sunday registered 360 cases as against 392 on Saturday. The union territory has been steadily witnessing a drop in the number of daily infections.

The case tally stands at 58,489, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten more people, including a 99-year-old man, died of the infection, taking the toll to 702 in Chandigarh.

The number of active cases dropped from 5,265 on Saturday to 4,874, according to the bulletin.

With 741 patients being discharged after recovery from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 52,913, it said.

A total of 4,85,087 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,25,404 tested negative while reports of 54 samples are awaited, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)