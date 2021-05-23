Left Menu

Suspected black fungus case in Kashmir Valley

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:06 IST
A patient at the Government Dental College (GDC) hospital here, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, is suspected of having mucormycosis or black fungus, a doctor said on Sunday.

The doctors are planning to conduct a biopsy on the patient on Monday which will confirm whether he actually is the first confirmed case of the disease in the Kashmir Valley this year.

The doctors said one confirmed case was operated upon at the hospital in November last year, but the patient had no documented proof of COVID-19.

''A 65-year-old male patient from Srinagar, who came to the hospital, is suspected of having mucormycosis,'' professor and head of department, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, GDC, Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah told PTI.

Shah said ''clinically it seems” that the patient is suffering from black fungus, but he will be tested on Monday to confirm whether it actually is mucormycosis or not.

''His biopsy will be taken tomorrow and the reports will then be available in a couple of days,'' he said.

Shah said the patient was infected with COVID-19 about 20 days ago and has recently recovered from it. The doctor also said a case of mucormycosis was operated upon successfully at the hospital in November last year.

''Though he had mucormycosis, the patient had no documented proof of COVID-19. The patient said he had some symptoms and also had bilateral pneumonia, but had not undergone a COVID-19 test,'' Shah said.

He asked the people not to panic, saying the disease was not contagious.

The doctor, however, asked the people, especially those who have low immunity and have recovered from COVID-19, to exercise caution.

