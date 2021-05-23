Left Menu

Moderna refuses to send vaccine doses directly to Punjab Govt

As the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Covid vaccine manufacturer Moderna has refused to send vaccines directly to the Punjab government stating that according to their policy, they only deal with Government of India and not with any state government or private parties, informed the State Nodal Officer for vaccination Vikas Garg.

ANI | Chandigarh, (Punjab) | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:16 IST
Moderna refuses to send vaccine doses directly to Punjab Govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Covid vaccine manufacturer Moderna has refused to send vaccines directly to the Punjab government stating that according to their policy, they only deal with Government of India and not with any state government or private parties, informed the State Nodal Officer for vaccination Vikas Garg. In a statement issued today, Garg said that all vaccine manufacturers were approached for direct purchase of various Covid vaccines, including Sputnik V, Pfizer, Modern, and Johnson and Johnson, as per the directions of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to explore possibilities of floating a global tender for the procurement of vaccines from all possible sources to ensure early inoculation in the state.

Divulging further, the Nodal Officer said that reply was received from Moderna only in which the company refused to deal with State Government. It may be recalled that the state government was forced to stop vaccination for Phase one and Phase two categories in the last three days because of non-availability, said Garg, adding that all efforts would be made for procurement of vaccines to meet the acute shortage in the state, which had received fewer than 44 lakh vaccine doses so far from the Government of India (GOI).

As per the GoI allocation for Phase III (18-44 age group), the state government has been been able to buy only 4.2lakh vaccine doses, including 66,000 received yesterday. A total of 3.65 Lakh have already been used, leavingonly 64000 for use as of now, said Garg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021