New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL66 PB-MODERNA-VACCINE Moderna refuses to send vaccines to Punjab, says it only deals with central govt Chandigarh: US-based COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna has refused to send vaccines directly to the Punjab government stating that it only deals with the Centre, a senior state official said on Sunday. DES19 PB-AMARINDER-BKU-STIR Don't hold protest over COVID, it may prove super-spreader: Amarinder to farmers Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) not to hold their planned sit-in over his government's ''failure'' to tackle coronavirus, saying their three-day protest may turn into a super-spreader. DES33 PB-CH-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Punjab sees 172 more fatalities, 5,094 fresh cases Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) With 172 more Covid-related fatalities, the toll in Punjab reached 13,281, while 5,094 fresh cases took the tally to 5,38,994 in the state on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

DEL72 UP-AYODHYA-KILLINGS Couple, their three children killed over property dispute: Police Ayodhya: A couple and their three children were killed in a village near here, police said on Sunday.

DEL41 PRIYANKA-UP-TEACHERS Death of teachers in UP: Priyanka demands Rs 1 crore compensation, job for kin New Delhi: Slamming the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the death of teachers and workers who were on panchayat poll duty, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government give Rs 1 crore compensation each to the next of kin of the deceased and employment to one dependent from the bereaved family.

CAL8 WB-WAJID ALI SHAH-LEGACY 165 yrs on, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah's legacy lives on in his 'piya ka des' Kolkata: Some 165 years ago, in the month of May, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah -- the last ruler of Awadh -- is believed to have written the now-famous lament ''Babul Mora Naihar Chooto Jai...Mein Chali Piya ke Des'' (O father, my home I leave behind...I go to my beloved's land), as he made his way to Kolkata to live the next 31 years of his life in exile.

DES3 UP-LOCK INDUSTRY Aligarh's lock industry hit hard by lockdowns, seeks urgent help Aligarh (UP): The Aligarh lock industry which employs nearly 1.5 lakh skilled and unskilled workers has demanded prompt steps from the Yogi Adityanath government for its ''revival'' in the face of persistent hardships intensified by lockdowns.

DES7 UP-COMMUNITY KITCHENS Amid COVID-19 pandemic, charity began from home for Lucknow NGO Lucknow: The community kitchen operated by Dr Akhilesh Das Foundation is an example of charity beginning at home, and then gradually expanding to lend a helping hand to others.

DES30 UP-MINISTER-BROTHER Appointment of UP minister's brother at university triggers row, Cong seeks probe Siddharth Nagar/Lucknow: Appointment of UP Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi’s brother at a university under the economically weaker section quota has sparked a controversy, with the Congress claiming the involvement of the politician. DES29 UP-VIRUS-CASES 234 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,844 fresh cases reported in UP Lucknow: With 234 more coronavirus-related fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 19,209, while 4,844 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 16,69,891.

DEL61 HR-VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN COVID-19 lockdown extended in Haryana till May 31; standalone shops allowed to open Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown by another week, while giving some relaxations to standalone shops in the state.

DES15 HR-BLACK FUNGUS Black fungus cases near 400-mark in Haryana; Gurgaon sees max 147 cases Chandigarh: The total number of black fungus cases in Haryana rose to 398, with the maximum 147 cases reported from Gurgaon district, the health department said on Sunday. DEL75 RJ-LD LOCKDOWN Lockdown extended in Rajasthan till June 8 Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8. DES23 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID: 113 more deaths, 6,521 new cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 7,703 on Sunday with 113 more fatalities, while 6,521 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,16,042, officials said.

DES22 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal Pradesh records 59 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,309 fresh cases Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported 1,309 new COVID-19 cases and 59 more fatalities on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,79,034 and the death toll to 2,752, an official said.

