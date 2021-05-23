Left Menu

Special COVID vaccination drive for 45 plus in AP from May 24

The Andhra Pradesh government is undertaking a special three-day drive from Monday to administer Covid-19 vaccine to those aged over 45 years categorized as high-risk category.The state now has 13.13 lakh doses of the vaccine in hand, which would be given to railway, road transport corporation, ports, banks, civil supplies staff, drivers and journalists who fell in the high-risk category as they have a lot of public contact, Principal Secretary Health Anil Kumar Singhal said here on Sunday.For these people, Covishield first dose will be administered.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is undertaking a special three-day drive from Monday to administer Covid-19 vaccine to those aged over 45 years categorized as 'high-risk' category.

The state now has 13.13 lakh doses of the vaccine in hand, which would be given to railway, road transport corporation, ports, banks, civil supplies staff, drivers and journalists who fell in the high-risk category as they have a lot of public contact, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said here on Sunday.

''For these people, Covishield first dose will be administered. We have also to inoculate 1,18,129 people with the Covaxin second dose this week on a priority basis.

The special drive will cover these people,'' Anil told a press conference.

He said Covaxin first dose would not be given to anyone.

People in the 18-44 age group would have to wait much longer to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab.

''Our first target is the 45-plus age group. Only after vaccinating all of them will we go for the 18-44 group,'' the Principal Secretary.

The state government was placing an order for purchase of 14.86 lakh doses of vaccine from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech but the supply would be made only after June 15.

''We have to get 2.50 lakh doses from the Centre for the month of May and 11.18 lakh in the first fortnight of June.

By June 15, we should have a total of 28.53 lakh doses with us,'' Anil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

