COVID-19: Pune's case addition figures, positivity rate improve

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:39 IST
Pune city's coronavirus positivity rate, or infection detection per 100 tests, remained below 10 per cent as it recorded less than a thousand cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, officials said.

On Sunday, the number of people detected with the infection in Maharashtra's second largest city was 709, the cases coming from 9,066 tests, a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent, data from the Pune Municipal Corporation revealed.

''On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the positivity rate was below 10 per cent and the daily addition was below the 1000-mark. The number of cases recorded on Saturday, Friday and Thursday was 840 and 973 and 931 cases respectively, with the positivity rate remaining between 7.6 per cent and 8.3 per cent,'' a civic official said.

He said, so far, 24,36,446 tests have been performed and 4,65,625 reported in Pune municipal limits, which reveals an overall positivity rate of 19 percent.

On Sunday, the city witnessed 39 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 8,007, while the recovery count rose to 44,942 after 2,324 people were discharged from hospitals, the PMC official informed.

