COVID: Haryana records 97 more fatalities, 4,400 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Haryana on Sunday recorded 97 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,512, while 4,400 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,38,028.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include eight each from Bhiwani and Hisar, seven from Karnal and six each from Faridabad, Ambala, Rewari and Jind districts.

Of the new cases, 494 were reported Bhiwani, 308 from Gurgaon, 355 from Jhajjar and 383 from Hisar district, it said.

The total active cases stands at 42,816 while 6,87,700 people have recovered from the infection so far, it said.

The positivity rate is 8.53 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate is 93.18 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

