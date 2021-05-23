France's patient numbers in intensive care for COVID-19 down again

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units (ICUs) in France has fallen by 29 over the last 24 hours to 3,515, almost half the total five weeks ago, the French health ministry said on Sunday

There have been 70 new deaths in France from the respiratory disease in the same period, taking the country's total to 108,596, the eighth-highest in the world.

