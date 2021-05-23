Left Menu

TN sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, fatalities for 2nd day

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:48 IST
TN sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, fatalities for 2nd day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

(EDS: RPT after correcting word in headline) Chennai, May 23 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported 35,483 new COVID cases and 422 deaths - a decline seen for the second day on Sunday.

With this tally, caseload is 18,42,344 and the death toll 20,468 till date.

It was on Friday (May 21) the State reported an all- time high of 36,184 new infections besides adding 467 fatalities on a single day.

According to a medical bulletin today, seven who were among the infected were returnees from various destinations, while a 27-year-old man from Thanjavur succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness.

The number discharged were 25,196, taking the overall tally to 15,27,733, leaving 2,94,143 active infections.

The State capital too witnessed a decline in the total infections, accounting for 5,169 cases totalling 4,78,710 till date.

The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities also with 6,379 deaths.

Coming behind Chennai in the infection count were Coimbatore with 3,944 cases, Chengalpet 1,982, Tiruvallur 1,259, Tiruchirappalli 1,407 and Kanyakumari 1,160.

Kancheepuram clocked 897, Krishnagiri 818, Tuticorin 843 cases, Cuddalore, Ranipet reported in excess of 700 cases each, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

A total of 1.76 lakh samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,63,01,572.

Among the 422 fatalities, 114 people, who did not have any pre-existing illness, succumbed to the virus, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021