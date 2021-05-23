Karnataka's health infrastructure ramped up significantly during COVID, says K Sudhakar

The Medical Education Minister of Karnataka, Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the health infrastructure of the state had improved significantly during the COVID pandemic. "The government's initiative to control the pandemic has invariably ramped up its health infrastructure. The state presently has the capacity of 1.5- 2 lakh COVID test sampling per day. With the availability of 1015 MT oxygen, the state also has over 22,000 oxygen beds ready for use. The state also has an adequate supply of Remdesivir," he said.

Karnataka has increased its testing numbers to more than 1,00,000 daily. A total of 2.85 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 2.38 crore tests were RT-PCR. These RT PCR tests account for more than 80 per cent of tests in Karnataka, way more than suggested by the Union Government, according to the state government. The state has established swab collection centres at all levels (PHC/CHC/GH/DH and Fever clinics) for every 50,000 population and has as many as 41 functional RT PCR labs.

Advertisement

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Karnataka has created an additional 22,001 oxygenated beds, 1,248 HFNC beds, 701 Intense Care Unit (ICU) beds, and 1,548 beds with ventilators. These facilities, which were earlier restricted to District headquarters, have now been extended up to Taluk and CHC levels. Similarly, over the past year, the Department of Medical Education created an additional 4705 oxygenated beds, 305 ventilators, 555 HFNC, 73 KL of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), according to the release.

Karnataka now has sufficient medical oxygen supply for the treatment of COVID patients. The state's own oxygen production capacity is 815 MT and was allocated 1015 MT LMO by the Centre. Karnataka has also received 2 PSA oxygen generation plants through foreign aid from Israel. These plants have also been set up and made operational.

The state has received 140 MT oxygen through ISO containers and additional 4 ISO containers of 20 MT. There are also 3 facilities in the state which are getting 1000 LPM capacity PSA plants with DRDO support at CV Raman Hospital, Bengaluru, ESI Medical College, Kalburgi, and Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences. The Centre aided the state with 380 oxygen cylinders and 800 oxygen concentrators. An additional 1600 cylinders have also been allotted, and are yet to be received.

More than 1000 MT oxygen was received through ten Oxygen Expresses. In addition to it, 43 KL Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage capacity is being augmented. Moreover, "Oxygen wheels" which have been operational at Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi, and Belagavi. A 1000-bedded hospital was also inaugurated on May 19, at Toranagallu Ballari.

The state has also been ordering Remdesivir injections through all means possible, to ensure an adequate supply of the drug, the release mentioned. The state is also working on a comprehensive plan to ensure vaccination for every citizen in the state by November-December. 1,20,14,015 doses have already been administered in the state, as of May 22.

Asserting that significant transformation in Health infrastructure has been achieved during this pandemic, the minister noted that despite the revenue crunch, all available resources have been utilized to enhance health infrastructure, adding that this will help in creating 'Arogya Karnataka' in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)