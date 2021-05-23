Left Menu

36 new cases of black fungus at Delhi's LNJP, GTB hospitals: Officials

The Delhi government-run LNJP and GTB hospitals reported 36 more cases of black fungus in a day, senior officials said on Sunday.While Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara reported 21 fresh cases, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital added 15 more cases to its tally.Dedicated centres have been set up for the treatment of the fungal infection or mucormycosis at these city government-run hospitals and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital RGSSH in Taharpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:16 IST
36 new cases of black fungus at Delhi's LNJP, GTB hospitals: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government-run LNJP and GTB hospitals reported 36 more cases of black fungus in a day, senior officials said on Sunday.

While Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara reported 21 fresh cases, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital added 15 more cases to its tally.

Dedicated centres have been set up for the treatment of the fungal infection or mucormycosis at these city government-run hospitals and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Taharpur. The RGSSH has not reported any case of mucormycosis so far.

''Of the 36 (black fungus) cases at the LNJP Hospital at present, 30 people are Covid positive,'' said Dr Suresh Kumar, the hospital's medical director. RGSSH medical director B L Sherwal said there are no cases of black fungus at the hospital.

Sherwal, who is also managing the dedicated centre for mucormycosis at the GTB Hospital, said the facility had a total of 41 cases of black fungus till Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman D S Rana said there were 65 such patients at the private facility.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

Cases of black fungus have been rising in the national capital amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Saturday cautioned COVID-19 patients against taking steroids without a doctor's advice.

''This is very dangerous. A patient's immunity becomes zero when he/she takes steroids. Black fungus, which is found in soil or decaying matter inside homes, doesn't affect healthy people. Chances of infection are more in those with low immunity,'' he had said.

It is imperative to control blood sugar levels. Any virus, fungus or bacteria multiplies rapidly when the blood sugar level increases, he had said.

Jain had also said that there was a scarcity of drugs needed for the treatment of mucormycosis in Delhi and the rest of the country.

About 15 hospitals in the city are treating patients of mucormycosis, according to the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021