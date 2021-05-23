Left Menu

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:23 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm
  • Country:
  • India

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 58489 52913 702 4874 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1416868 1366056 23202 27610 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 738028 687700 7512 42816 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 179034 150278 2752 25979 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 270621 219620 3564 47437 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 17277 15585 176 1516 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 538994 468208 13281 57505 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 916042 796121 7703 112218 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 313519 247603 5805 54735 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1669891 1565802 19209 84880 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1580827 1361464 10126 209237 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2424904 1926615 25282 472986 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2347966 2062635 7358 277598 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 6611 4512 24 2050 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 96060 77850 1359 16851 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1842344 1527733 20468 294143 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 553277 509663 3125 40489 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 941366 852529 12391 76446 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8,995 8,631 4 360 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 146460 126800 2383 17277 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 788500 703760 9576 75134 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 764338 699014 7558 57766 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5579897 5140272 88620 348395 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6844 6473 103 268 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 24093 21096 98 2899 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 365620 307548 2667 55405 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 689576 644335 4549 40691 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 329072 301705 4801 22566 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 44089 36867 688 6534 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 29681 21542 457 7682 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 10220 7791 33 2397 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 20068 14500 274 4678 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 692382 577983 2484 111862 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 13132 9381 224 3317 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 45223 37369 454 6473 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1267090 1122201 14364 130525 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 26737398 23680155 303376 2743599 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 221424 281479 4241 -62144 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Assam as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,65,30,132 and the death toll at 2,99,266. The ministry said there are 28,05,399 active cases, while 2,34,25,467 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

