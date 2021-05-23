Nagaland's COVID tally crosses 20,000-mark as 223 new cases detected

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20,000-mark on Sunday after the detection of 223 new infections, a Health Department official said.

The state also reported 14 deaths, taking the toll to 285, he said So far, Nagaland has reported 20,068 COVID-19 cases.

There are 4,678 active cases in the state at present, while 14,500 people have recovered.

Most of the fresh cases were reported from Kohima and Dimapur where 78 and 77 people, respectively, were found to be COVID-positive.

The recovery rate in the state is 72.25 per cent at present, while it had gone up to 97.98 per cent on March 19.

A total of 605 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 2,53,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 1,99,315 people till Saturday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

Meanwhile, Nagaland declared mucormycosis or 'black fungus' as epidemic.

Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Amerdeep Singh Bhatia issued a notification on Friday regulating the Nagaland Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis Regulations 2021).

The regulation will come into force immediately and will remain valid for a year, said Singh.

