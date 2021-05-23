Chhattisgarh records 3,306 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 3,306 new coronavirus positive cases and 92 deaths, taking the state's infection count to 9,49,000 and toll to 12,586, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached to 8,70,640 after a total of 741 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 6,491 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 65,774, the official said.

Raipur district reported 152 new cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,54,919, including 3,067 deaths. Surajpur recorded 272 new cases, Korea 254 and Jashpur 238, among other districts, he said.

With 50,722 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 86,25,700.

