Left Menu

Goa Dy CM launches 'Oxygen on Wheels' service for COVID-19 patients

Amid the ongoing oxygen crisis in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar has made arrangements for a van with five oxygen concentrators powered by two generators and emergency medicines.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:44 IST
Goa Dy CM launches 'Oxygen on Wheels' service for COVID-19 patients
Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Chandrakant Kavlekar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing oxygen crisis in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar has made arrangements for a van with five oxygen concentrators powered by two generators and emergency medicines. While inaugurating the service, Kavlekar said it is important to be prepared for every situation that may arise due to lack of power and transport.

"The concept behind this is that no life should be lost even in rural Goa. Every life is precious and we have learned from Cyclone Taukate that even during worse COVID times, we have to be prepared for even worst situations that may arise due to lack of power and transport," he was quoted in a statement from his office. Kavlekar further said that the custom-made van had been brought all the way from Mumbai and the van would serve not only the Quepem taluka, but also Canacona, Sanguem, Dharbandora and Salcete.

Rural patients should not suffer during critical times, he said, adding that people can call their helpline numbers that are manned 24 hours. Chairperson of Quepem, Suchita Shirvaikar thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for the gesture and said that patients would not have 24-hour access to doctors including visits by private consultant Doctors, water dispensers with water filters, 50 oxygen beds with saline if required, free meals, free medicines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021