Bengal reports 156 more COVID-19 deaths, 18,422 fresh cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:55 IST
West Bengal reported 156 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the toll to 14,364, while the tally mounted to 12,67,090 with 18,422 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state now has 1,30,525 active cases and 11,22,201 people have recovered from the disease, including 19,429 since Saturday.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts accounted for 46 fresh fatalities, while 10 deaths were registered in Murshidabad, among other places.

The fresh cases include 3,771 infections from North 24 Parganas and 3,056 from the metropolis, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has so far tested 1,19,25,561 samples for COVID-19.

