3,088 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 94 patients die
The death toll in the district reached 1,689 as 94 succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.Of the total number of new cases, 709 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 4,65,625, he added. Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, recorded 655 new cases, which took its infection count to 2,46,609.
Pune district of Maharashtra reported 3,088 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its overall count to 9,95,524, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll in the district reached 1,689 as 94 succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.
''Of the total number of new cases, 709 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 4,65,625,'' he added. A total of 2,324 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, recorded 655 new cases, which took its infection count to 2,46,609.
