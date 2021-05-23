Left Menu

3,088 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 94 patients die

The death toll in the district reached 1,689 as 94 succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.Of the total number of new cases, 709 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 4,65,625, he added. Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, recorded 655 new cases, which took its infection count to 2,46,609.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 23:25 IST
3,088 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 94 patients die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune district of Maharashtra reported 3,088 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its overall count to 9,95,524, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll in the district reached 1,689 as 94 succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

''Of the total number of new cases, 709 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 4,65,625,'' he added. A total of 2,324 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, recorded 655 new cases, which took its infection count to 2,46,609.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
2
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
3
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021