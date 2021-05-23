Assam CM asks districts to check spread of COVID-19 to rural areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to put in place a community surveillance system to check the spread of the coronavirus to rural areas.

In a video conference with the DCs and SPs, Sarma said that there must be concerted efforts to stop the spread of the virus to the rural areas.

Advertisement

Sarma asked the SPs to be strict in enforcing the curfew and ban inter-district movement to arrest the increase in cases.

He also directed the DCs to activate the odd-hour treatment management for the critical COVID care patients and asked them to undertake hospital visits during the odd hours.

The chief minister also asked the DCs to use spacious complexes as vaccination centres and make arrangements for seating and drinking water, among others.

Priority must be given to the aged people as well as mothers, he said.

Taking a serious view of the cases in the tea garden areas, the chief minister asked the DCs to take steps to tackle the spread of the virus and earmark containment zones.

Ration should also be provided to the people confined in containment zones in the tea garden areas, and the visit of doctors on a regular basis must be ensured, he said, The chief minister also directed the DCs to increase ICU beds, oxygen beds, oxygen concentrators and COVID Care Centres.

He also asked them to increase the number of RTPCR tests.

Sarma also directed the chief secretary to take appropriate steps to enable railway employees, bankers, employees of LPG distributors, petrol pumps and pharmacies to receive COVID vaccination on a priority basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)