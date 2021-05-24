Left Menu

24-05-2021
UP CM appeals to those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed to those eligible to get inoculated, saying vaccination is a safeguard against COVID-19.

Adityanath, who visited Jhansi and Chitrakoot, said the test, trace and treat strategy has helped in tackling the situation in the state.

The chief minister reviewed the arrangements of COVID management in Chitrakoot division and inspected Badokhar Khurd village, according to a statement. After the inspection, he held a meeting with officials and public representatives in the Government Medical College.

He also visited the Covid Command Centre in Chitrakoot and reviewed the work.

Adityanath said over 300 new oxygen plants are being set up in the state, of which nine will be in Chitrakoot division.

As a result of the stringent testing mechanism in the rural pockets, active cases in the state have dropped down to around 84,800, the chief minister said.

He said community kitchens are providing two meals per day to every needy person in all the districts and the state government is working to provide an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to daily wagers in the urban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

