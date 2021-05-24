Meghalaya reports 803 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more fatalities

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 803 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 29,681 a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 459 as 24 more people succumbed to the disease since Saturday afternoon, Health Services director Aman War said.

At least 553 people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 21,542.

The state now has 7,680 active cases, War said.

The state has so far conducted over 5.98 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 4.35 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with over 83,000 of them having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

