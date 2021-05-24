Left Menu

Withdrawal of yoga guru Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicine shows his maturity: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 01:59 IST
Withdrawal of yoga guru Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicine shows his maturity: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity. Taking to Twitter, Vardhan wrote, "The way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity. We have to show the world how the people of India have faced COVID19. Of course, our victory is certain!" (Translated from Hindi)

Baba Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate". "We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," wrote Ramdev in his letter to the Union Health Minister in Hindi.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sent a legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine. "IMA brings to the notice of our Health Minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the association said in its statement. According to a Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Yog Guru Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

