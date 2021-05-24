Left Menu

Well-paid nurse quits job to cremate unclaimed bodies in Odisha

A well-paid nurse, Madhusmita Prusty, quit her job some time back and began to help her husband in cremating COVID-19 and unclaimed dead bodies in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-05-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 02:22 IST
Well-paid nurse quits job to cremate unclaimed bodies in Odisha
Madhusmita Prusty speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A well-paid nurse, Madhusmita Prusty, quit her job some time back and began to help her husband in cremating COVID-19 and unclaimed dead bodies in Bhubaneswar. Madhusmita Prusty told ANI, "I was working as a nurse in the paediatric department of Fortis Hospital in Kolkata. I served patients for nine years in the hospital from 2011-19. I decided to return to Odisha and help my husband as he could not perform cremation work after injuries in his leg. I came back to Odisha in 2019 and started helping my husband in performing the last rites of abandoned dead bodies found at railway tracks, suicide cases and at hospitals."

"I performed last rites of over 300 Covid dead bodies last year at the crematorium, and 500 bodies in last two and half years in Bhubaneswar. Being a woman I was criticised for cremating bodies but I continued my work under Pradeep Seva Trust, which is run in my husband's name," she added. Prusty said, "We have signed an agreement with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to pick up Covid dead body from Covid hospital and to perform the last rituals of the body at crematorium in Bhubaneswar."

Her husband Pardeep Kumar Prusty said, "I have been performing last rites of dead bodies for the last 11 years in Bhubaneswar. My wife has joined me during the last two and a half years. My wife and I also sell vegetables along with this work." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
3
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021