Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B used for treating black fungus from the Centre.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 24-05-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 03:56 IST
Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B used for treating black fungus from the Centre. "We have made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B from the Central government," said Vij.

The Health Minister said that presently there are 1,250 vials of injection Amphotericin-B available for the treatment of patients. He said that so far 421 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and are being given treatment in various hospitals in the state. The highest number of 149 cases of black fungus have been found in Gurugram. Besides this, there are 88 cases in Hisar, 50 cases in Faridabad, 26 cases in Rohtak, 25 cases in Sirsa, 17 cases in Karnal, 15 cases in Panipat, 11 cases in Ambala, 8 cases in Bhiwani, and the remaining in other districts. He elaborated that around 20 beds each have been reserved for treating black fungus in all the medical colleges of the state, where patients from all the districts are being referred.

Vij said that a team of doctors of PGI Rohtak has also been constituted to maintain a record of the arrangements made during Corona and related activities for the reference of next-generation in similar circumstances. Vij said that during the onset of Corona in the first wave no one had any clue about it. No one knew about masks and from where can it be arranged, where the PPE kit will be made, what precautions and what medicines can be used for treating it. However, after fighting the virus the people learned about the preventive measures for it and now it will benefit the future generations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

