India's total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 09:24 IST
- Country:
- India
India's overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, as it reported 4,454 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Its daily coronavirus infections rose by 222,315.
The South Asian country's total coronavirus cases are now at 26.75 million, while total fatalities are at 303,720, according to health ministry data.
