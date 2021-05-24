Hospitals in Japan's second-largest city buckled under a new wave of COVID-19 infections, even as the country opened two mass vaccination sites to inoculate most of its elderly population ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany is on target for outdoor concerts this summer, with social distancing and COVID-19 testing for attendees, and if cases fall further fans should be back at soccer matches in August. * France's COVID-19 contact-tracing app has now been downloaded by nearly 25% of the country's population, as the daily death toll fell to a more than seven-month low on Sunday.

* New support initiatives will be piloted in nine areas of England with higher COVID-19 rates, including from variants, as part of government efforts to boost testing and self-isolation. AMERICAS

* Mexico's health ministry on Sunday registered 50 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the lowest daily increase reported from the pandemic in over a year. * California health officials said on Friday the state will lift capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15 but will continue to follow CDC guidelines on the use of masks and face coverings.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's financial hub Mumbai is gearing up to get ahead of a potential third wave that experts fear could affect children, while the capital city of New Delhi will start relaxing its lockdown if new cases continue to drop.

* Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care months before China disclosed the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. * Australia's second-most populous state Victoria said it was investigating two suspected positive COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

* Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local cases of the South African COVID-19 variant stemming from illegal border crossings. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will end local restrictions following a successful vaccine rollout that has nearly stamped out new infections, as the country reopened its borders to foreign tourists on Sunday. * Bahrain will suspend entry of travelers from countries on its 'Red List', which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May 24.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson has filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot vaccine in Japan and said it can begin supplying doses to the country in early 2022 once it wins approval.

* Some teenagers and young adults who received vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group has said. * South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics has agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's vaccine.

* Germany's CureVac expects European approval of its vaccine in June at the latest and is working to expand production capacity, according to a media report. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings, while bitcoin tried to steady after being hammered on news of China's crackdown on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency. * U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.

* Federal Reserve officials and new Dallas Fed data have begun lowering expectations for May jobs growth in the United States as business hiring plans continue to outrun the supply of people able or willing to work.

