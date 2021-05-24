Cineworld reports strong opening weekend in UK on 'Peter Rabbit 2' buzz

Cineworld said on Monday its UK cinemas attracted more people than expected in its first weekend of reopening, as "Peter Rabbit 2" attracted crowds after months of coronavirus lockdown.

The world's second-largest cinema chain also said more than 97% of its U.S. cinemas had resumed operations, while most of its screens in the rest of the world were expected to be open by the end of the month.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)