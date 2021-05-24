Left Menu

Mumbai: 3 jumbo COVID-19 centres stop new admissions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stopped new admissions of COVID-19 patients at three jumbo facilities in the city till June 1 due to pre-monsoon repair work, the BMC said on Monday.Most of the patients from these facilities, located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dahisar and Mulund, were shifted to other hospitals before cyclone Tauktae, Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of the jumbo COVID-19 centre at the BKC, said.

Updated: 24-05-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:07 IST
Mumbai: 3 jumbo COVID-19 centres stop new admissions
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stopped new admissions of COVID-19 patients at three jumbo facilities in the city till June 1 due to pre-monsoon repair work, the BMC said on Monday.

Most of the patients from these facilities, located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dahisar and Mulund, were shifted to other hospitals before cyclone Tauktae, Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of the jumbo COVID-19 centre at the BKC, said. ''New admissions have been stopped at these three COVID-19 centres till June 1,'' he said.

Dere said the repairs undertaken as part of preparations ahead of the upcoming monsoon season and all other necessary works will be done in this period as these temporary structures were in service since the past one year.

Mumbai has six operational COVID-19 centres at Byculla, Worli, BKC, Goregaon, Dahisar, and Mulund. Meanwhile, the city authorities have started preparations to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19 and have planned to erect three new jumbo COVID-19 centres in the city, a BMC official said.

According to a recent release of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the work for setting up a new jumbo COVID-19 centre at Malad in the western suburbs is already in progress.

The centre will have a capacity of nearly 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 1,536 oxygen beds, according to MMRDA.

The jumbo facility will also have a separate pediatrics ICU ward for children, apart from a yoga hall and a recreation hall, it had said.

According to civic officials, the other two jumbo COVID-19 centres will come up at the Somaiya Ground and Kanjurmarg in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,431 new coronavirus cases and 49 fatalities, taking the caseload to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 14,623, as per official figures.

