SpiceHealth adds four new COVID-19 testing centres in Gurugram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:38 IST
SpiceHealth adds four new COVID-19 testing centres in Gurugram
SpiceHealth said on Monday it has added four new COVID-19 testing centres in Gurugram amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

These four centres -- which are in addition to two testing facilities already operating in Gurugram -- will conduct RT-PCR tests as well as rapid antigen tests, SpiceHealth's statement noted.

SpiceHealth operates multiple testing labs in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

