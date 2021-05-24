Left Menu

Over one crore vaccine doses administered in 18-44 age group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:49 IST
Over one crore vaccine doses administered in 18-44 age group
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) India has administered more than one crore vaccine doses in the 18-44 age group, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.60 crore, the ministry said.

A total of 19,60,51,962 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,16,725 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am. These include 97,60,444 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,49,91,357 FLWs who have received the first dose, 83,33,774 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 6,09,11,756 and 98,18,384 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,66,45,457 and 1,82,62,665 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.30 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.PTI PLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021