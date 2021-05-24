Left Menu

U.S. business chamber calls on Vietnam to ease quarantine, free up vaccines

"AmCham encourages authorities to implement less burdensome entry procedures for fully vaccinated business people, foreign experts, and maybe even tourists," AmCham director Adam Sitkoff said in a statement. The statement said 81% of the chamber's members would bring more people to Vietnam if the mandatory quarantine period was reduced from its current 21 days down to seven, citing a survey of its members.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:25 IST
U.S. business chamber calls on Vietnam to ease quarantine, free up vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) urged Vietnam on Monday to ease its lengthy quarantine period for vaccinated travellers and allow the private sector to help procure COVID-19 vaccines for their employees in the Southeast Asian country.

Vietnam effectively closed its borders to normal outside travel in March 2020 and has only allowed its citizens or foreign experts to enter the country provided they undergo three weeks of quarantine at a hotel or military-run centre, even if they have been vaccinated. "AmCham encourages authorities to implement less burdensome entry procedures for fully vaccinated business people, foreign experts and maybe even tourists," AmCham director Adam Sitkoff said in a statement.

The statement said 81% of the chamber's members would bring more people to Vietnam if the mandatory quarantine period was reduced from its current 21 days down to seven, citing a survey of its members. Vietnam has received global praise for its success in containing COVID-19, thanks to a programme of targeted mass testing, contact tracing, and a centralised quarantine system.

It has kept its virus tally to a low 5,308 cases and reported 43 deaths. But a new outbreak that has infected 2,254 people since late April has prompted calls for Vietnam's government to accelerate its vaccination programme.

So far, around a million doses have been administered in Vietnam, although just 28,961 people have been fully vaccinated. Vietnam has placed orders for more vaccines from several suppliers and received around 2.5 mln doses via the COVAX sharing scheme. Officials have said they expect to receive more vaccines by the end of the year, but not enough to achieve community immunity.

AmCham's Sitkoff told Reuters that many of the chamber's members were willing to pay to get their workforce vaccinated and that there were ongoing discussions with the Vietnamese government about how to do so. "A greater sense of urgency is needed for authorities to formulate a programme and timeline for this to happen," he said.

Vietnam's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021