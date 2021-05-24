Left Menu

Nepal says Everest climbing continues despite reports of COVID-19

"If there were a few cases they were managed in time and well." On Sunday, about 180 foreign climbers and their Sherpa guides reached the peak and more are expected to go up this week, she said. Nepal, which receives millions of dollars in income from climbers every year, issued 408 climbing permits for Everest for the April-May climbing season this year, after closing the peak last year due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:46 IST
Nepal says Everest climbing continues despite reports of COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

A Nepali government official said on Monday that many foreign climbers were continuing their attempts to summit Mount Everest despite reports of a COVID-19 outbreak at the base camp of the world's tallest peak.

In April, a Norwegian climber was evacuated from the base camp of the 8,848.86 meters (29,031.69 feet) mountain and flown to Kathmandu where he tested positive for COVID-19. He has since returned home. Lukas Furtenbach of the Austrian Furtenbach Adventures company, evacuated his team from the mountain this month saying there was a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases at the base camp.

"So far we have about one hundred confirmed cases in Everest base camp, confirmed by doctors, by hospitals, by insurance companies, by expedition leaders, by helicopter pilots who are flying out the patients and of course by the climbers themselves," Furtenbach told Reuters TV in Kathmandu on Monday. But Mira Acharya, a director at the Department of Tourism that oversees climbing activities in Nepal's mountains, said the government had not received any notice of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Everest base camp and that expeditions were continuing through the climbing season that ends next week.

When asked about the one hundred cases mentioned by Furtenbach, she said: "We have not received any report about that." "Even some climbers whose teams had stopped climbing are continuing their expeditions," she told Reuters without giving any names.

"There is no panic among the climbers there," said Acharya, who visited the base camp this month. "If there were a few cases they were managed in time and well." On Sunday, about 180 foreign climbers and their Sherpa guides reached the peak and more are expected to go up this week, she said.

Nepal, which receives millions of dollars in income from climbers every year, issued 408 climbing permits for Everest for the April-May climbing season this year, after closing the peak last year due to the pandemic. On Sunday, Nepal reported 513,241 infections and 6,346 deaths since the outbreak began, according to government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021