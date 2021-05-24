India's Second Wave : [B1617+Coronaviruses+Nature's Laws+ Poor Covid Behaviour]

India's second wave has been devastating. There have been several reasons why we got here. First, there has been very mediocre Covid Behaviour that goes without saying that includes all the needless Political and Religious Rallies. Add to that the huge number of Marriages in cities like Delhi (witnessed firsthand) with 600-700 people in attendance (people are NOT wearing masks or practicing social distancing despite the strict Government warnings across various relevant channels on the Media).

1b. POOR MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: India is a poor country, that has been poorly governed in the pre-Modi era.

Advertisement

That medical infrastructure which should have been built in the last 40 years is in the beautiful halls and corridors of Swiss Banks is in Geneva and Zurich.

2. B1617 (New Variant) There is a new Variant in IndiaThough the ICMR has not talked about how contagious B1617 is, it is probably similar to B117 or P1 (Brazil variant). Some cite close to 400,000 deaths in Brazil (largely due to P1). For eg, the South African and Brazil variant (P1) can reinfect people who have been vaccinated''. In the case of B1351 (South African Variant), there is a 2/3 DROP in ''neutralizing antibodies'' against the Virus. For eg the WUHAN STRAIN is from Human Consumption of Pangolin/Badger(Page, WSJ, Feb 27) &recent WHO takeaways. I hypothesize that the different strains in different geographies are from respective ''Multiplier effects of H-H Transmission post-A-H Consumption of Different Animals. B1617 is likely from Chicken in India (Refer to Section 3). Net net, B1617 also will likely be more contagious, keeping in mind the effects of what has happened with B117, B1351 & P1. Variants happen for a Design (see Vaccine YES, but solves only 50% of the Problem, TImes of India, Ashish Kalra, May 10, 2021) 3. CORONAVIRUSES TRANSFERRING TO DIFFERENT ANIMALS (''CHICKEN'') According to Top Virologists, Dr. Stanley Perlman & Anthony Fehr, ''Coronaviruses: a review of their Replication and Pathogenesis'' (National Library of Medicine)- Coronaviruses cause a variety of Diseases in Mammals & Birds, ranging from Enteritis in Cows & Pigs, ''Upper Respiratory disease'' in CHICKENS. These Viruses (Upper Respiratory diseases in Chickens) are getting transferred from Animals to Humans (A-H) when Humans are consuming Chicken. As shown, these Respiratory Illnesses are getting TRANSFERRED to Humans Hence the need for OXYGEN. Then there is Human to Human Transmission (H-H) with ''Mega Multiplier Effects'' (Optimal Scalability of the Virus). This is shown in the latter part of the chart below. THIS IS KEY.

These ''respiratory and lung-related problems'' are identical to SARS and MERS. Different Animals being eaten. Here, it is CHICKEN. In SARS, it was Civets (4 legged mammals found in China;2003); in the case, it was MERS (Camels, Middle East, 2012). All carrying Coronaviruses. Different Animal. Now, Animals can live with these Coronaviruses. Humans CANNOT. Humans will DIE as a result of this A-H Transmission (as shown).In ''Understanding Coronaviruses'' (Times of India, Ashish Kalra, April 21), I argue that we have to ''Disrupt the Animal Food Chain'' to solve this Pandemic and prevent future Pandemics from taking place.

4. NATURE'S LAWS There is a Design of Life. Everything has a Design. COVID19 has a Design.

A. SUPERMAN: Christopher Reeves in a wheelchair. Birds have wings and hence can fly. Human Beings cannot fly. If you try to fly, you land up in a wheelchair like Christopher Reeves. It is not a random event. Nature Acts! B. BIOLOGY OF FIRST COUSIN MARRIAGES: The Pakistani Community in Bradford marry their first cousins(''Balasubramaniam: Biology of First Cousin Marriages'') which is not correct. Results in abnormalities of their children nearly 3x as that in normal marriages. How do you fix it? Nature Acts! C. RATS: are designed to multiply from 2 to 1250 at end of the year because various kind of Bird species (Owls, Falcon, Eagles, Snake Eagles) feed on Rats, as do various kind of Snake species(Pythons, Rattlesnakes, Cobras). Hence Rats have to multiply exponentially to maintain this EQUILIBRIUM.

D. MONGOOSE AND COBRA: There is a Design of Life. Above, the Mongoose has ACETYLCHOLINE RECEPTORS (Chart above) that are immune to snake venom that enables it to kill a Cobra, one of the most venomous snakes in the World. A Human being bitten by a Cobra dies in 30minutes. Animals have a Different Design. Human Beings cannot encroach on the Animal Ecosystem. E. POPULATION AND NATURE IN EQUILIBRIUM: This is actually a Beautiful Equilibrium.

If you violate it, Nature reacts! Let's say you have a Democracy X. Large Population. A Gardener who earns $125/month has 12 children, a Car Cleaner earning $150/month has 14 children. The Poor typically have more children, so that there are more hands to feed their hungry mouths. But there are NO resources for Education, Healthcare, and Drinking Water. Water is a MAJOR problem. The Gardener with ($125/month, 12 Children) - he does NOT have resources for their Education nor their Healthcare. Also, see the Design of COVID19. It is biased against the poor in many ways. If you are 7-8 people in a single room, then it is very difficult to practice ''social distancing''. Easier for the virus to spread from one person to the other. Same with ''hygiene'. Without water, where is the question of washing hands every hour? Now IF the President of this Democracy was to say, each family can only have 1 child, people will revolt and he will be voted out of power. How does he control this rapidly growing population? Where are the jobs in an age of rapid Automation? Nature Acts! Something like the Plague. This Democracy X will have to move to a ''One Child Policy'' like seen in China.

is necessary. To conclude, we will have to ''Disrupt the Animal Food Chain''to solve this current Pandemic and prevent further Pandemics from happening. In India, the future of this country has never looked brighter. PM Modi & Amit Shah are arguably the most efficient, most dynamic, progressive leaders we have had since Independence. Brutally honest.PM Modi's superb relationships and Alliances built with the US, Europe & Japan have helped us in this difficult time with the ''Oxygen crisis'' (In my upcoming book, ''The Science of Pandemics'', I explain the necessary takeaways of the the''Oxygen Crisis''). PM Modi reminds me of the magnificent Franklin Roosevelt - one of the Best American Presidents. PM Modi has just helped us overcome a difficult situation with China. For this, we have to be extremely grateful. India is at a huge inflection point in its growth trajectory. The next 30-35 years are going to be magical. India is past the ''period of takeoff, towards the stage of ''Drive to Maturity'' (Rostow).

Copyright Ashish Kalra @2021. Attorneys :DePenning & DePenning. 2021.

www.ashishkalra.org, Email: ashish.kalra@mayfaircapital.in Twitter: @AshishKalra44, Instagram: AshishKalra_official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)