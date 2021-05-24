COVID-19: HP CM dedicates 250-bed makeshift hospital near Dharamsala

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday digitally dedicated to the state a 250-bed, anti-Covid makeshift hospital near Dharamshala.

The hospital with oxygen beds was set up in a space provided by Radha Soami Satsang Beas at Paraur in Kangra district, for which Thakur thanked the organization.

Advertisement

"The volunteers of Radha Soami Satsang Beas would also provide food to patients and their attendants free of cost which is a great service towards humanity," said the chief minister, thanking the religious organization.

Elaborating various measures aimed at expanding health infrastructure capacity to tackle the pandemic, the chief minister said, "It was due to the efforts of the state government that the Centre has doubled Himachal's oxygen quota from 15 MT to 30 MT." "Now the government has urged the Centre to increase the same by 10 MT more for which the government has agreed in principle," Thakur said. The state government has also increased the number of D-Type cylinders from 2,500 to about 6,300 thereby enhancing the storage capacity of oxygen by 25MT, Thakur said, adding the hospital beds too have been increased from 1,200 to about 5,000.

The government's main focus is on the timely detection of COVID-19 patients for their early treatment, he said, expressing satisfaction that due to the start of timely treatment, the recovery rate has gone up to 83 percent in the last few days.

"The state government would also ensure the patients in home isolation are regularly contacted and their health parameters monitored to provide proper treatment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)