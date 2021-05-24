Religious group offers school building for makeshift hospital in J&K

A religious organisation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday offered its school building to set up a 200-bedded Covid Care Centre (CCC).

Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhaderwah also announced that it would provide four oxygen concentrators and make available its 'Hilal-e-Ahmer ambulance' service free for the needy, irrespective of their religion.

Advertisement

“In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the additional district of Bhaderwah and limited medicare facilities, we have decided to extend a helping hand by utilising our resources to contribute in a major way,” Anjuman group’s president Pervaiz Ahmad Sheikh told reporters here.

“We are going through testing times and there is a need to assist the government to tackle the situation,” he added. On Sunday evening, Doda’s Covid tally reached 5,150, officials said, adding that 81 patients have succumbed to the virus so far, 3,968 have recovered and the rest are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)