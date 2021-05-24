Left Menu

UK health officials optimistic on lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England in June

British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain on have expressed concern in recent weeks that increasing cases of the Indian variant could jeopardise the UK's so-far successful plan to reopen its economy. More than 2,880 cases of the Indian variant have been recorded in England, figures show. The government has said the variant appears to be more transmissible, but there was still uncertainty about how concerning this was. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said officials in England are on track to proceed with the final stage of unlocking the country from June 21 if the public remains cautious.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

