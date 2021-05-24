A "scandalous inequity" in vaccine distribution is perpetuating the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* French President Emmanuel Macron called for the WHO to be empowered to visit countries rapidly in case of outbreaks with the potential to spark a pandemic, and to access data. * Germany is on target for outdoor concerts this summer, with social distancing and testing for attendees, and if cases fall further fans should be back at soccer matches in August.

AMERICAS * Mexico's health ministry on Sunday registered 50 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the lowest daily increase reported from the pandemic in over a year.

* California health officials said on Friday the state will lift capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15, but will continue to follow CDC guidelines on the use of masks and face coverings. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's financial hub Mumbai is gearing up to get ahead of a potential third wave that experts fear could affect children, while the capital New Delhi will start relaxing its lockdown if new cases continue to drop. * The country's government leaders appealed to farmers to call off a mass protest this week for fear it could prove a viral "super-spreader" event.

* Japan opened mass inoculation centres as it races to vaccinate most of its elderly population before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. * Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a U.S. intelligence report.

* Taiwan is considering extending its second highest COVID-19 alert that was due to expire at the end of the week, the health minister said, as he reported a further increase in domestic cases despite tighter social restrictions. * A Nepali government official said that many foreign climbers were continuing their attempts to summit Mount Everest despite reports of an outbreak at the base camp of the world's tallest peak.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will end local restrictions following a successful vaccine rollout that has nearly stamped out new infections, as the country reopened its borders to foreign tourists on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * India's Cadila Healthcare is aiming to triple monthly production of a vaccine candidate to as many as 30 million doses, its managing director said.

* Johnson & Johnson has filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot vaccine in Japan and said it can begin supplying doses to the country in early 2022 once it wins approval. * Some teenagers and young adults who received vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group has said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks struggled for momentum on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, while bitcoin rebounded from its hammering on news of China's clampdown on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies.

