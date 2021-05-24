Left Menu

Malaysia probes allegations of under-dosage of COVID-19 shots

Malaysia on Monday said it was investigating allegations that some recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were not injected with the correct dosage. At least two recipients have said in recent days that they were given less than the required amount, posting videos on social media of the jab being administered to support their claim.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:01 IST
Malaysia probes allegations of under-dosage of COVID-19 shots
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia on Monday said it was investigating allegations that some recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were not injected with the correct dosage.

At least two recipients have said in recent days that they were given less than the required amount, posting videos on social media of the jab being administered to support their claim. The health ministry did not say whether the recipients of the vaccines were under-dosed, but said it took serious note of the allegations and announced new rules for medical personnel administering the jab.

The injector should show the syringe filled with the right amount of vaccine to the recipient before the jab and the emptied one after, the ministry said. About 2 million people in Malaysia have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far. The government is aiming to achieve herd immunity among the country's 32 million people by the end of the year.

Critics have said the inoculation program is slow. The allegations of under-dosing come as Malaysia fights a spike in COVID-19 infections that has seen restrictions tightened and new records set for infections and death numbers.

It reported 6,509 cases on Monday, close to a record-high toll of 6,976 reported the previous day, and 61 new deaths - the highest number of fatalities in a day. It has recorded 518,600 coronavirus cases overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021