Deloitte, Haryana govt join hands to launch initiative against COVID-19

Deloitte on Monday said it has partnered with the Haryana government to launch a supervised, virtual home care initiative to help people quickly access healthcare for mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Under the 'Sanjeevani Pariyojana', the Haryana government would provide individuals with support and resources to manage their care at home including access to virtual triage, as well as COVID-19 field hospitals and inpatient facilities when deemed appropriate by state-trained medical staff.

The programme, designed and supported by Deloitte, the Public Health Foundation of India, and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Haryana, is a critically important step in bringing much needed medical care to the people who need it most, when and where they need it most, Deloitte said in a statement.

The pilot project will begin in the Karnal district and may include a rollout to other affected areas shortly thereafter, it added.

“Deloitte's purpose is to make an impact that matters and supporting the people of Haryana as the government delivers much-needed medical care to COVID-19 patients is one of the most important impacts we can make,” Deloitte Global Chief Executive Officer Punit Renjen said.

This collaboration will 'expand the medical ward' by delivering help to those who can recover at home, thereby preserving capacity at larger hospitals to treat the critically ill, he added.

“Sanjeevani Pariyojana will also extend medical care to rural areas where awareness of the second wave of the virus and how to treat it remains low. With the right processes and care, officials believe it may be possible to support home convalescence for nearly 90 per cent of patients,” Renjen noted.

The learnings captured from these collaborative efforts will be used to drive new models of public health engagement and collaboration.

“No one is safe from COVID until we are all safe from COVID. Helping India in its hour of need is not only the right thing to do to address the current surge of cases in India, but also to address health equity globally,” Renjen added.

