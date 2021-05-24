Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:59 IST
Work timings changed from Jun 7 at Bombay HC's principal seat
Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI
The principal seat of the Bombay High Court has decided to introduce a change in its work timings as part of which the proceedings for the day will begin at 10:30 am instead of 11 am from June 7.

A notice on the HC website informed that, from June 7, all benches at the HC's principal seat of Bombay will work between 10.30 am and 4.30 pm, with lunch being taken between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm.

Currently, all benches at the principal seat of Bombay as well as benches at Nagpur, Goa, and Aurangabad conduct their proceedings between 11 am and 5 pm, with lunch hour being from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The notice signed by Registrar General Shivkumar Dige does not mention any change in timings for Goa, Nagpur, and Aurangabad benches. HC officials said the change in timings was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, all Bombay HC benches are conducting hearings only for urgent cases through video conferencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

