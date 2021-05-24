Fireman dies of Covid, 6 others test positive
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Mangaluru, May 24 (PTI): A fire service personnel attached to the fire station at Kadri here died of coronavirus on Monday.
Six other personnel at the fire service station also turned out positive for Covid-19, fire service sources said.
Advertisement
They are under home isolation, the souces said.
The deceased is Naveen Chandra (54), a resident of Kotekar in Ullal near here.
He was admitted to hospital a few days ago, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kadri
- Naveen Chandra
- Kotekar
- Ullal
Advertisement