Left Menu

17,821 COVID-19 cases, 196 deaths reported in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:41 IST
17,821 COVID-19 cases, 196 deaths reported in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala recorded 17,821 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total caseload to 23,35,762, while 196 deaths pushed the toll to 7,554.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 36,039 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 20,98,674.

Active cases stood at 2,59,179.

Thiruvnanthapuram recorded the highest number of 2,750 cases, followed by Malappuram with 2,533 and Palakkad 1,898, a health department release said.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 78 were health workers,97 from outside the state and 16,556 were infected through contacts, it added.

One person who arrived in the state from the U.K tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 87,331 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 20.41 per cent.

A total of 9,28,541 people are under observation in various districts, including 66,242 in various hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021