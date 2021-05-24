Left Menu

PTI | Hazaribagh | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:52 IST
Jharkhand reports black fungus case
A case of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus infection, was reported from Jharkhand's Hazaribag town as a 75-year-old patient who recently recovered from Covid-19, was found afflicted with it, an official said on Monday.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

''A case of black fungus infection has been reported from the Pugmill locality of Hazaribag town on Sunday,'' Bidya Bhushan Kumar, Subdivisional Officer of Hazaribag Sadar, said.

The SDO said that a 75-year-old man who recently recovered from Covid-19 again complained of breathing difficulties.

''A CT scan was done and symptoms of black fungus were found. It is the first such case in Hazaribag town.

Considering the severity of the case, the patient was immediately referred to a Ranchi hospital,'' the official said.

Kumar said that all people who have recovered from coronavirus were asked to immediately report to the Hazaribagh Medical College and Hospital if they find symptoms of difficulties in breathing.

