COVID-19: Cong, Goa health minister clash on move to give Ivermectin tablets

Chodankar during the day tweeted that the move on the part of the Pramod Sawant government was a scam, leading to Rane hitting back saying the Goa Congress needed better fact-checking tools.Ivermectin Scam from Scam by BJP4Goa Governments goacm DrPramodPSawant and Health Minister visrane.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:12 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and state Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Monday engaged in a war of words over the decision to administer Ivermectin tablets to those above 18 as part of a prophylaxis treatment to stop the spread of COVID-19. Chodankar during the day tweeted that the move on the part of the Pramod Sawant government was a ''scam'', leading to Rane hitting back saying the Goa Congress needed ''better fact-checking tools''.

''Ivermectin 'Scam from Scam by @BJP4Goa Government's @goacm @DrPramodPSawant and Health Minister @visrane. After @INCGoa warning against use of said tablets without clinical trials as per @WHO guidelines, Rs 22.50 crores #Ivermectin tablets disappeared. #Golmaal exposed,'' Chodankar tweeted.

“It looks like the Congress party needs better fact-checking tools. @WHO shares broad guidelines, countries/states have been given the flexibility to evolve and make their own set of treatment protocols. Prophylaxis treatment has been recommended by a group of experts,'' Rane replied on Twitter.

Rane said several other governments were following Goa's Ivermectin move and invited Chodankar to a debate on the issue.

