15 die of suspected COVID in a fortnight in J'khand village

PTI | Palamu | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:12 IST
15 die of suspected COVID in a fortnight in J'khand village
Fifteen deaths in a fortnight were reported from a village in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an offical said Monday.

A probe team sent to the village Khargada under Medininagar found that eight of the fifteen were suffering from cold, cough and fever while remaining were suffering from other diseases, the official said quoting a test report.

A team of experts was sent to the said village by Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan which found that all the diseased were above 40 years.

As per the officer in charge of Haidarnagar Primary Health Centre, lack of awareness among people resulted in the deaths.

Last week 22 deaths in 20 days were reported from a tribal-dominated village Sua Kaudia in Palamu that prompted the authorities to order a probe to ascertain the reasons behind it.

The deaths in Sua Kaudia village under Medininagar police station were suspected to be due to COVID-19 but the victims allegedly did not get any treatment.

This followed similar deaths in Hazaribag district of the state where the administration has constituted a team to investigate 10 fatalities in a span of 12 days at village Khutra near Ichak Bazar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

