Harvard Medical School, SGRH join hands to help Covid, black fungus patients

Harvard Medical School of the US and a leading private facility in Delhi have collaborated to aid patients of COVID-19 and black fungus or mucormycosis, hospital authorities said.

The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) of the Harvard Medical School and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here have joined hands amid the second wave of the pandemic in India.

This collaboration is intended to improve the quality of medical care in India's response to the coronavirus pandemic and beyond, The SGRH said in a statement.

It is to help patients of COVID-19 and mucormycosis or black fungus, SGRH authorities said.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

More than 60 cases of black fungus had been reported at SGRH till last week.

''Covid patients' cases from India whose management is instructive to many providers across India are presented and discussed by experts at MGH and SGRH in order to educate, improve the quality of care and spur ideas for future research,'' the statement said.

Kicked off during the second wave of the pandemic, doctors from both the hospitals have discussed the appropriate and efficient use of high-tech interventions like extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), as well as the treatment and prevention (by curbing over-treatment with steroids and controlling of diabetes) of black fungus, it added.

The discussions are being done on an online platform with webinars, currently weekly (but frequency to be increased later), where listeners can participate, the statement said.

Fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

