Condition of Azam Khan critical but under control: Lucknow hospital

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical yet under control, said a Lucknow hospital in a statement on Monday.The condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah Khan is stable and he is being monitored by doctors, the statement issued by Medanta Hospital said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:19 IST
Condition of Azam Khan critical but under control: Lucknow hospital
The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical yet under control, said a Lucknow hospital in a statement on Monday.

The condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah Khan is stable and he is being monitored by doctors, the statement issued by Medanta Hospital said. Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur jail to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.

''On May 24, scanning of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (72) was done, in which cavity and fibrosis was found in his lungs. Today, he was kept in the ward with five litres of oxygen. His condition is critical yet under control,'' the statement said. An expert team of the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, the statement said.

