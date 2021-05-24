Left Menu

Italy reports 110 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,490 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:34 IST
Italy reports 110 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,490 new cases
  Italy

Italy reported 110 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,490 from 3,995. Italy has registered 125,335 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.19 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,950 on Monday, down from 9,161 a day earlier. There were 48 new admissions to intensive care units, same as Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,382 from a previous 1,410.

Some 107,481 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 179,391, the health ministry said.

