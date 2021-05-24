Left Menu

Patanjali Dairies head dies of COVID-19, co says had no role in his allopathic treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:37 IST
Patanjali Dairies head dies of COVID-19, co says had no role in his allopathic treatment
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Bansal, who headed the dairy business of Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, died of COVID-19, the company said on Monday, adding it had no ''role in his allopathic treatment.'' Bansal, 57, who was Vice President in the Dairy Division of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, died on May 19.

A specialist in dairy science, Bansal joined Patanjali's dairy business in January 2018 when the company announced its plans to sell packaged cow milk and other milk-based products including curd, buttermilk and cheese.

''He died of COVID-19 on May 19 in Rajasthan Hospital, Jaipur where his wife is a very senior health official of Government of Rajasthan,'' the Haridwar-based firm said in a statement.

His death comes at a time when Ramdev is courting controversy over his comments about allopathic medicines and COVID-19.

The statement too reflected that.

''Patanjali didn't have any role in his allopathic treatment which was largely coordinated by his wife,'' it said. ''However we were concerned and used to ask for his well-being from his wife.'' On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that ''lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19.'' He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the disease.

The statement was met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the ''extremely unfortunate'' statement.

''It's very unfortunate to have lost a young energetic colleague who was taskmaster,'' Patanjali said in the statement on Bansal's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021